Mayor McQueen's Chief of Staff Shari Douglas officially resigns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News confirmed Monday that the outgoing Corpus Christi mayor's Chief of Staff Shari Douglas has officially submitted her resignation.
The notification officially came Friday. Her position, according to a City spokesperson, is an appointment made by the mayor. Council members are expected to discuss the situation at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
