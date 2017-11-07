Mayor proclaims Nov. 7, 2017 Houston Astros Day in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There's was a lot of orange in Corpus Christ's City Hall Tuesday as City Council kicked off their weekly meeting with a special proclamation.

Mayor Joe McComb proclaimed Nov. 7, 2017, as Houston Astros Day in Corpus Christi following the team's World Series win!

Nearly half the current Astros lineup came through Corpus Christi to play for the Hooks, their Minor League Double-A affiliate.

RELATED: From Hooks to History: Humble beginnings for rising stars

Hooks staff, including mascot Rusty, joined City Council at the beginning of Tuesday's meeting to honor those players who made their way to the big leagues to win the World Series -- players like Dallas Keuchel, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, George Springer and more.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV