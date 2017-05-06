Mayoral candidates send messages of kindness and support

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mayoral candidates send positive messages for Mayor-elect Joe McComb after the Special Election results came in on Saturday.

Mark Di Carlo said he is proud of the new mayor and would love to work with him.

Jonathan Garison sent his congratulations and know McComb is a gentleman and knows he will serve the city well.

Margereta Fratila said everyone deserves to be listened to and admired.

© 2017 KIII-TV