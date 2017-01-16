Mayor's Facebook post raises questions

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Facebook post by newly elected Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen has many wondering if he is calling it quits or simply voicing frustration.

After a little over a month in office, McQueen is taking to social media to sound off what seems to be his frutrations with fellow council members and the media.

It was around noon Monday when McQueen posted the following on his personal Facebook page: "On a Day of Unity, I find a City of Divisiveness. Dr. King and I both are graduates of Boston University, and I find my-self in a city named, "The Body of Christ" (IRONIC). However, in the past 35 Days, I have been attacked by council as being Sexist, Racist and continue to fight attacks from Media and the public. I just don't see the VALUE in this fight for 600 more. I had such HOPE for our city. God Bless Corpus Christi!"

3News reached out to McQueen and several City Council members for response. McQueen was not available for comment.

Sometime around 4 p.m. Friday, McQueen took down his Facebook page.

