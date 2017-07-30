Mayweather-McGregor to be shown live in movie theaters

Sep. 12, 2015; Floyd Mayweather kneels after the final round against Andre Berto in their WBA/WBC welterweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold at $40 per adult in advance.

Century 16 on Nile and SPID is one of the theaters on the list showing the widely anticipated fight.

A complete list of participating theaters can be found here.

© 2017 KIII-TV