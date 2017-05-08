McComb elected Corpus Christi Mayor: What comes next?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Now that Councilman Joe McComb has officially been elected as the new Mayor of Corpus Christi, what happens next?

City Secretary Rebecca Huerta said a runoff could have cost taxpayers as much as $280,000. She said the City saved around $10,000 on special election by sharing the cost with other entities who were also holding elections.

"To make the results official, the Council holds a canvassing meeting, and the way we're going to handle that is on May 16," Huerta said. "They'll have a regular council meeting schedule. There will be an ordinance there where they officially canvass the results."

Then comes the swearing in ceremony.

"That will be on May 18, and there's a workshop at 3 p.m., so what we're planning to do is have a special council meeting at 1:30 p.m.," Huerta said.

After that, City Council will have to deal with a newly vacated seat.

"Once I'm sworn in as mayor, then that seat becomes vacant and I'm assuming the procedure will be that the Council will accept applications for people who are interested in filling that vacancy for the unexpired term," Mayor Elect Joe McComb said.

Huerta said if Council approves the City will begin accepting applications, which include a financial disclosure form and an interview with council members. Huerta said the seat should be filled sometime between mid- and late-June.

© 2017 KIII-TV