Meadowbrook students donate to the Ark Assessment Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fifth graders from Meadowbrook Elementary School decided a couple weeks ago to gather donations to help out the Ark Assessment Center.
The students collected gently used clothes, diapers and even raised $200, something the student council president and vice president are very proud of.
If you would like to donate and help the Ark Assessment Center, you can call them at 361-241-6566 and let them know that you would like to donate!
