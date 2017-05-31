Meadowbrook students donate to the Ark Assessment Center

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fifth graders from Meadowbrook Elementary School decided a couple weeks ago to gather donations to help out the Ark Assessment Center.

The students collected gently used clothes, diapers and even raised $200, something the student council president and vice president are very proud of.

If you would like to donate and help the Ark Assessment Center, you can call them at 361-241-6566 and let them know that you would like to donate!

© 2017 KIII-TV