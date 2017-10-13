Medicare Fall Open enrollment begins October 15

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fall open enrollment for Medicare begins the weekend of October 15 and runs through December 7. Lisa Oliver with the City of Corpus Christi stopped by 3News First Edition to talk about an information session they are putting on with the Area Council on Aging.

The various Medicare programs available can be complicated, so that's why the City is teaming up with the Area Council on Aging to educate the community on what Medicare is all about. During the open enrollment period, Medicare beneficiaries can select a new plan if they want to.

Coming up on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 the group will be hosting an informational gathering at the Del Mar College Economic Development Center from 8AM-12Noon.

If you plan on stopping by, you're asked to bring and ID, Medicare card and list of medications.

