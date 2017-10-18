KIII
Meet our Three Star Student of the week for Wednesday, October 18, 2017

We kick off this season's first Three Star Student with a visit from a Cunningham middle school 8th grader.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:33 AM. CDT October 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Mariah's love of travel has already led to learning two new language: Chinese and Korean. She is the first Three Star Student of the 2017 to 2018 CCISD school year.

