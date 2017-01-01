Meet the first newborns of 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's always the highlight of a new year - meeting the first babies born of the year here in Corpus Christi.

For 2017, the first baby born was Leonidas Stephen Martinez. He was born Sunday morning at 9:23 a.m. at Christus Spohn South to proud parents Raegina Soliz and Seth Martinez.

About 30 minutes later Brianna Nicole Estrada was born at Bay Area Hospital. Her proud parents are Maria Montes and Antonio Estrada.