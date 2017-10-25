Meet This Week's 3 Star Student, Frances Walsh

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Meet this week's 3 Start Student, 10 year old 5th grader, Frances Walsh from St. Patrick School.

Frances is heavily involved in sports, 4-H and school clubs.

Science, Social Studies and Math are her favorite subjects.

Frances would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Her school Principal says she is great at multi-tasking and is sets a great example for others.

Congratulations Frances!

