Meet This Week's 3 Star Student, Frances Walsh

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Meet this week's 3 Start Student, 10 year old 5th grader, Frances Walsh from St. Patrick School.
Frances is heavily involved in sports, 4-H and school clubs.
Science, Social Studies and Math are her favorite subjects.
Frances would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
Her school Principal says she is great at multi-tasking and is sets a great example for others.
Congratulations Frances!
--------------------------------------
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs