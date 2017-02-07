Meeting on proposed Exxon plant underway in Gregory

GREGORY (KIII NEWS) - The Gregory City Council passed a resolution Monday night supporting the proposed Exxon ethylene cracker plant in the Portland area.

Residents of Gregory got a chance to hear more about that controversial plant Tuesday night. Exxon Mobil representatives were on hand to try and convince the audience that the benefits of that facility will far outway any downside to having that plant nearby, but opponents were there as well.

