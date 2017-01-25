Meeting the newest candidates for Corpus Christi mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The list of mayoral candidates in Corpus Christi has grown. There are now six people in the race, including the most recent additions, former mayor Nelda Martinez and Larry White, a member of the City Ethics Commission.

That makes six candidates now planning to run, including former council members Mark Scott and Chad Magill, as well as current Council Member Joe McComb, and Ray Madrigal.

The special election is expected to be held May 6.

