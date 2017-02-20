Meeting to discuss proposed Portland Plant

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - At a community forum Monday evening in Portland a couple of environmental activists spoke to a group of Portland residents about the risk a proposed Exxon plant could have in that community.

As we've reported, the plant would bring in hundreds of high paying jobs. It would be built on a 1300 acre site at the intersection of Highway 181 and FM 2986.

Our Bill Churchwell spoke with both sides and has this report.

(© 2017 KIII)