Members of Congress tour Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some visiting members of Congress got a unique tour of the Port of Corpus Christi Tuesday. The lawmakers, one U.S. Senator from North Dakota and two Texas Representatives boarded a boat to find out more about what local officials are calling the Nation's premier energy port.
Our Bill Churchwell was invited to join the group and has this report.
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs