Members of Congress tour Port of Corpus Christi

Some visiting members of Congress got a unique tour of the Port of Corpus Christi Tuesday.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:11 PM. CST February 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some visiting members of Congress got a unique tour of the Port of Corpus Christi Tuesday. The lawmakers, one U.S. Senator from North Dakota and two Texas Representatives boarded a boat to find out more about what local officials are calling the Nation's premier energy port. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell was invited to join the group and has this report.   
 

