Members ready for annual Walk for Memory

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 10th annual walk for memory happens Saturday at Heritage Park, and it promotes awareness and alertness for those who live with Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's support group, Face to Face, host the event and individuals participate in the two-mile walk to shed light on not only those struggling with the progressive disease but also the impact it has on family and caregivers.

Walkers have the chance to take part in free health screenings and learn about new research on the illness.

"We are going to be prepared to walk and to ask the community to share with us because it is very important to create alertness about this," Dr. Nestor Praderio said.

Funds raised from the event will go towards research in the Coastal Bend on Alzheimer's. To donate in honor of a loved one you can go to their website.

