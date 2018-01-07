Members with the Habitat for Humanity International's RV Care-A-Vanners arrive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Members with the RV Care-A-Vanners program arrived here in the Coastal Bend on Sunday evening to help provide a helpful hand to local families who are in need of a decent place to call home.

Volunteers of the Care-A-Vanners will camp in their RV's while working shoulder to shoulder with the future habitat homeowners.



These members come from all walks of life.

Volunteers will be constructing three Habitat homes on Lipan Street for the next three weeks.

Work will begin Monday, at 8:30am.

