Memorial Day ceremony held at U.S.S. Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The U.S.S. Lexington played host to a commemoration and wreath laying ceremony Monday to honor the heroism of those who fought for our freedoms.

Congressman Blake Farenthold was the guest speaker for the Memorial Day event, and he presented a special gift to the daughter of a hero.

"This was a great turnout," Farenthold said. "It really shows that America is beginning to have a new appreciation for those who sacrificed their lives and for our veterans."

During the commemoration, Farenthold presented the transcript of a speech he gave to the daughter of a deceased veteran, LTJG William Hall, who received the Medal of Honor during the Battle of the Coral Sea.

"I think the ultimate tribute to those folks is to, number one, remember them, but number two, enjoy those rights," Farenthold said.

U.S.S. Lexington Museum Executive Director Rocco Montesano was extremely pleased with the event's turnout, and said it is easy to lose sight of what the day is truly about.

"It's very heartwarming to see those people, you know," Montesano said. "Sometimes it seems like more people don't take time out of their day to honor veterans or honor those who have given their lives, and to see this crowd is really something special."

Montesano hopes the widespread recognition continues, and said it starts with educating the younger generation.

"Instilling in our young people a sense of history," Montesano said. "A sense of why they're here. How they got here. Who sacrificed to get them here. I think it's really important."

Montesano hopes when the young ones grow up, they will be willing to serve their country just like the men and women who were remembered this Memorial Day.

