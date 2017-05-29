Memorial Day event at Veterans Cemetery canceled due to rain

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Memorial Day event scheduled for noon Monday at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery had to be canceled due to the weather.

The event was sponsored by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and was set to include guest speakers Alston Kirk and Dr. Ernest Philips, both retired U.S. Navy veterans.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery said they will update the public as to whether or not the event will be rescheduled on their Facebook page.

