Memorial service for Breanna Wood

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Breanna Wood's family wishes to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time and invite the community to a memorial service for her at Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship, 6602 South Staples, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan 14.

Guests are asked to wear purple, Wood's favorite color.

Wood went missing in October, and her remains were discovered Tuesday in a vacant house in rural Nueces County after police received a tip. Wood was last seen in October of 2016.

