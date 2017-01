CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday morning, people said their final goodbye at the memorial service for 21-year-old Breanna Wood, whose body was found a week and a half ago after a 3 month long search to find her. The service was held at the Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship Church. Guests were asked to wear purple, as that was Wood's favorite color.

