Memorial Service to be Held Today for Andre Fuqua

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Saturday, family and friends will gather to say a final goodbye to local student Andre Fuqua.

The 25 year old avid runner and Texas A&M Kingsville student was killed following a shooting and rollover crash last Sunday.

The incident happened on I-37 at Navigation. Police say Fuqua flipped his vehicle after being shot and later died from his injuries. His loved ones continue to ask anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

Terri Thompson, a friend of Fuqua told 3 News, "he's the most amazing, selfless person anyone could ever know."

Fuqua's funeral will be held today at 1 pm at First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive.

The public is invited to attend.

