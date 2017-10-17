MeToo relates to local City Council member

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Recently on social media "#MeToo" has been trending, but the creation of the hashtag could have been missed.

The hashtag was created by women to shine the light on how widespread sexual harassment and sexual assault is in society. The campaign went viral after all the allegations of abuse by the movie producer, Harvey Weinstein surfaced.

Kiii News spoke with City Council member Paulette Guajardo on her own experiences with sexual harassment.

"Comments were being made, and it had nothing to do with anything I was speaking on or what I stood for or my platform. It was all about physical attributes or how I looked in this picture or that picture," Guajardo said.

During her campaign, Guajardo hoped that her leadership role and ways she can improve public safety within the city would be the focus, but some men chose to focus on other things.

It is sexual harassment like that, and even worse, sexual assault that has spurred the hashtag "Me Too" on social media. As well as an attempt to highlight how prevalent this kind of harassment

