Metro E lottery process begins Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Metropolitan School of Design officially begins their lottery process to welcome new students Wednesday.

The lottery enables the magnet campus to fill all open slots for students who live in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Kindergarten through fourth grade allows 88 students per grade. In fifth and sixth, there are 100 students accepted.

The lottery is a random selection computer system and there are no testing requirements or fees, but you must sign your child up.

The teaching styles at Metro E focus on technology, fine arts and the four C's -- creativity, communication, critical thinking and collaboration. To apply, visit www.programsofchoice.ccisd.us.

