Metro Ministries making Coastal Bend better place for all

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Metro Ministries mission is to make sure no one goes without food or a roof over their head. They host various programs working with women and children while providing resources to help people find financial stability. Call 361-887-0151 if you would like to volunteer or donate.
More Stories
-
Police search for suspects in latest shootingDec 23, 2016, 10:51 p.m.
-
16th Annual homeless person's memorialDec 23, 2016, 10:48 p.m.
-
Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug chargesDec 23, 2016, 11:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs