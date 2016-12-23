KIII
Close

Metro Ministries making Coastal Bend better place for all

There is still plenty of time to help the non-profit make this year a great one.

KIII 7:54 AM. CST December 23, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Metro Ministries mission is to make sure no one goes without food or a roof over their head. They host various programs working with women and children while providing resources to help people find financial stability. Call 361-887-0151 if you would like to volunteer or donate.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories