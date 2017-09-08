Metrocom dispatchers graduate after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 50th Metrocom Academy at the Corpus Christi Police Department officially graduated Friday. These folks have even more to be proud of than their certificates. They all worked 12 hour shifts during Hurricane Harvey - helping people through the storm while training themselves on how to be a 911 dispatcher.

Our Briana Whitney shows us what they went through.

