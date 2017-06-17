Mexican lancha intercepted by Coast Guard

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Coast Guard has confirmed that an illegal, Mexican lancha with four fishermen was intercepted off the coast of South Padre Island.

The Coast Guard says they were in U.S. exclusive economic zone which extends 200 nautical miles off shore. The four men were taken back to shore where they were extradited to Mexico.

There was only fishing gear inside of the boat.

