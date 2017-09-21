Mexico City native shares concerns for her home, family

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The death toll from the earthquake in Mexico City continues to rise. More than 250 people are said to have died in the magnitude 7.1 quake, which also injured more than 2,000 people.

"It's a bad situation now in Mexico because of the earthquake," Cecilia Contreras said.

Contreras has been attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for the last three years, but she's from Mexico City. She said she is relieved to know that all of her family members and friends back home are safe.

Still, she's concerned about the devastation and the mounting death toll.

"They're trying to organize each other, even if they don't have the support from, you know, the government," Contreras said. "People themselves. They organize."

On Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto declared three days of mourning, even as rescuers continue to dig out victims of the earthquake.

