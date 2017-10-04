Military aviation forum underway in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The largest South Texas military aviation convention got underway Wednesday in Corpus Christi.

The Luther G. Jones Army Aviation Depot Forum is being held at both the Corpus Christi Army Depot and the American Bank Center.

Military suppliers such as G.E., Boeing and Honeywell have set up shop at the summit to answer questions. Their goal is to make sure Depot engineers have the best training and that they get a look at the latest equipment and technology.

The summit will wrap up Thursday.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV