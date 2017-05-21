"Military Base Protection" bill heads to House for vote

System.Object

AUSTIN (KIII NEWS) - State Representative Todd Hunter has set an important "Military Base Protection" bill for vote in the House this morning.

The measure will prohibit tax abatements for wind farm developments in Texas within 25-nautical miles of a base. The bill was authored by Rep. James Frank (R-Wichita Falls in response to wind farm development threatening Shepard Air Force Base in his district.

Officials say Senate Bill 277 will help protect five bases concerned about the growing encroachments of wind turbines and their potential interference with navigational radar.

The measure will come up for vote later this morning --if passed it will head to Senate.

© 2017 KIII-TV