Military equipment being shipped overseas through Port of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over the last couple of days, Coastal Bend residents have been seeing military helicopters flying through the area, and even landing in some well-known areas.

Facebook user Josette McClanahan was one of those residents. She sent video Monday of the helicopters flying over the Annaville area to 3News. It turned out those choppers were on their way to the Corpus Christi International Airport.

3News did some digging and found out that the helicopters were actually sent from Fort Hood. They spent some time at the airport waiting to be transported to the Port of Corpus Christi where they will be shipped overseas to Europe.

The helicopters even parked themselves outside of Whataburger Field -- about 80, in fact, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Port officials said the choppers are part of a 1,500-piece shipment that the U.S. Army will be moving through the Port of Corpus Christi.

According to the Department of the Army, about 1,900 soldiers from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, are being deployed to Europe this fall. They will replace the 10th Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and support combatant commander mission requirements for U.S. European Command's Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Officials told 3News the helicopters were originally going to ship out of the Beaumont area, but their port was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

