Military families get school supplies from Operation Homefront

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some military families got some much needed help Friday, just in time for back-to-school.

The group Operation Homefront held a backpack and school supply giveaway at the Catalina Club on the grounds of Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. Some 200 backpacks were distributed.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization aimed at military families. Since 2008 they have held the back-to-school brigades all around the country. To date they have distributed more than a quarter-million backpacks.

