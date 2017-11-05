KIII
Close

Military Matters: A look into life of one veteran inspired his community

During that time he fought in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:26 PM. CST November 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local hero passed away at the end of October.

Three News takes a look into the life of celebrated General Richard Cavazos.

Heather Guajardo shares his story.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories