Military Matters: Back to school brigade helps students get back to class

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Friday morning military parents and their children lined up to receive folders, backpacks, pens, and other supplies just in time for back to school with the help of Operation Home Front.



Several local businesses and Texas A&M Corpus Christi teamed up to help with the event.

Organizers say in the 5 years the program has been at the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi they have given away over 500 backpacks.



