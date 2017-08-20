KIII
Close

Military Matters: Back to school brigade helps students get back to class

Organizers say in the 5 years the program has been at the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi they have given away over 500 backpacks.

KIII 11:03 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Friday morning military parents and their children lined up to receive folders, backpacks, pens, and other  supplies just in time for back to school with the help of Operation Home Front.

Several local businesses and Texas A&M Corpus Christi teamed up to help with the event.

Organizers say in the 5 years the program has been at the Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi they have given away over 500 backpacks.
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories