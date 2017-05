CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An Army wife and her husband from Robstown are one step closer in their battle to bring awareness to the deathly side effects caused by burn pits.

They met with the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs in D.C. to ask support for a new bill.

Kiii Reporter Taylor Alanis has an update.in this weekend's Military Matters.

www.burnpits360.org

© 2017 KIII-TV