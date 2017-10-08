MILITARY MATTERS: CCAD supervisor recieves prestigious award

CORPUS CHRISTI(KIII 3 NEWS) - One of Corpus Christi Army Depot's own received the 2017 Donald F. Luce Maintenance Award.

"It's definitely an honor because it's the highlight of my career," recipient George Gonzales said.

"I was the lucky one this year."

Gonzales has worked in aviation for almost three decades and works as a team and supervisor.

The Army Aviation Association of America chose Gonzales out of several nominees across the nation for award.

It came as no surprise to Corpus Christi Army Depot Commander Col. Allan Lanceta.

"We have the best artisans in the world," Lanceta said. "No one does what we do, better than what we do."

In order to be nominated an artisan's work needs to stand out.

"What does he do that is above and beyond the expertise of what is required for that person to build an engine and George Gonzalez has shown that," Lanceta said.

Gonzales team assembles the UH-65 Blackhawks."It comes to me as a shell of an aircraft it has gone through its structural procedures," Gonzales said.

A project that was supposed to be completed in 42 days.

"He has reduced that down to 17 days and it's phenomenal way of being more efficient, faster and bringing that back to the war fighter in," Lanceta said.

Gonzales said it was with the help of his 31 person crew and other aviation sectors that he was able to do his job efficiently and quickly.

"All the stars have to line up for stuff like this to happen and this happened for me so it's probably the reason why I'm standing here today," Gonzales said.