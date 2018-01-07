Military Matters: Fallen but not forgotten

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Amistad Veterans Memorial Park in Bishop, Texas has received a new memorial honoring our veterans.

During phase one, memorial benches and a small monument were put in place.

Upon beginning phase two,they wanted to achieve something even bigger and better.

And after three years their goal of building a memorial wall was complete.

Fallen, but not forgotten.

The wall standing as a memorial of loved ones who so courageously fought for our county and for us.

