Military Matters: Laying local veterans to rest with full military honors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Paying respects to veterans with full military honors.

J.J. De La Cerda and his staff at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery provide veterans and their families a way to make sure the ultimate respect is given at the time of a military burial.

He says there is a misconception for some that served in the military and don't realize they are eligible to receive military honors when they pass away. He says, it all just depends on when you got out.

"If you were in the service before September 7th of 1980, all you need in one day of regular active duty. After September of 1980, you would have to have 24 consecutive months of active duty, retired from the reserves, or have a service-connected disability where you are receiving pension from the V.A."

Martin Longoria, officer at the Nueces County Veterans Services, says military families have great resources at his offices as well to meet their needs.

Whether at the county's veteran's services office or at the C.B.S. Veteran's Cemetery De La Cerda says his staff is always ready to help anyone with questions, especially for family members who may try to set up military honors for a fallen veteran even after they have passed.

"They've earned it. They deserve it and we're going to take care of them and that's our motto. We have to take care of our own and we have to do the best possible job while doing it."

