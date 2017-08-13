Military Matters: The need for Honor Guards at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is a local treasure but they need your help, more honor guards are needed.

Since 2011, honor guards have been present at all interments at the State Veterans Cemetery.

For five years, veteran Dennis Galloway has been there for the 21-gun salute, taps, and flag folding and handing over to family. "We're available five days a week here and we do anywhere from one funeral to as many as five in one day."

The cemetery has held at least one thousand military funerals since opening. Galloway says it is a privilege to be part of that.

Recently, the honor guard has noticed a reduction in membership. To become a member you must be a veteran of any U.S. military branch and understand the loss a family member is experiencing.

To learn how you can get involved call 361-728-4495.



