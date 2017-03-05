Military Matters: Coast Guard honored

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Corpus Christi Coast Guard crew is being recognized for their efforts while helping folks along the east coast during hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The hurricane left 47 people dead and about 10-billion dollars worth of damage in its wake.

The crew was part of a relief effort and they were determined to help as many people as they could.

In January, the crew was honored on Hilton Head Island in South Caroline.

Members of the crew said they were just doing what they were trained to do.

(© 2017 KIII)