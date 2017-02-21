Military Matters: Colton Rusk Military Memory Bracelet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - During Rick Perry's recent confirmation hearing as Energy Secretary the former Texas Governor was wearing a military memory bracelet with ties to a South Texas hero.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is officially in charge of a $30 Billion, 14,000+ person department. On the day of his confirmation hearing, he had more than just one thing on his mind. He had a memory bracelet on his wrist.

Kathy Rusk was home in Orange Grove at the time of Perry's swearing in. She routinely gets calls about the former Texas Governor and the black cuff on his wrist that has her son's name etched into it.

"People see it. They ask about it and we get to share Colton's story," says Rusk.

By the time Colton rusk was 10-years old, all he wanted was to be a Marine. After graduating from Orange Grove High School, he went to South Carolina to be trained as an improvised explosives device detector dog handler. By his side always, was Eli, a black Labrador infantry IED detector dog.

"He could sniff out the IED's and then they could deactivate them. So they saved a lot of lives that way," says Rusk.

December 6, 2010, while deployed in Afghanistan, Rusk was struck by sniper fire. According to the Department of Defense, Eli crawled over to his handler and covered his body. Rusk ended up dying that day. His mother says she was comforted knowing his best friend was by his side.

For the second time in combat history, the Marines promised to make sure Eli would spend out the rest of his dog days with the family. Rick Perry was influential in speeding up that process.

"Didn't want to get my hopes up that we'd get him and when it finally happened it just - it was everything to us," said Rusk.

From time to time, Rusk says the governor checks in on them and Eli, who will be 10 in May.

"He'll call us out of the blue every once and a while to see how we're doing," says Rusk.

Ultimately, the Rusk family is comforted having Eli to remind them of the passion their son had for his country and knowing the new Energy Secretary is helping keep the memory of their son alive.

"You want them to have a piece of something to. You always want your son to be remembered," says Rusk.

You can support military members who return home from duty and military animals by donating to " Eli's Fund " and keep his memory going.

