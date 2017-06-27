The National Progressive Baptist Org

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing man found in Nueces River
-
CCPD investigating child abduction claim
-
Officer who stopped unruly passenger speaks
-
Big cocaine bust in Falfurrias
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
Neighborhood residents have concerns about speeding on residential road
-
Local Lawyer argues in front of Supreme Court
-
Lisa Ling in town
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Camp Sandcastle offers kids with diabetes summer fun
More Stories
-
Power outage leaves more than 1,000 customers in the darkJun 27, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
National Progressive Baptist Organization's 46th…Jun 27, 2017, 8:05 a.m.
-
Adopt Dusty on Paws for PetsJun 27, 2017, 8:04 a.m.