KIII
Close

Military members come as far as Japan to play basketball

Military members from around the world come to south Texas for a very important game.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 11:15 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hitting the paint to represent the United States of America. In this edition of Military Matters, Kristin Diaz shows us how military members from as far as Japan came to Kingsville to play basketball. 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories