Military members come as far as Japan to play basketball

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hitting the paint to represent the United States of America. In this edition of Military Matters, Kristin Diaz shows us how military members from as far as Japan came to Kingsville to play basketball.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV