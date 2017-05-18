Millions of dollars worth of meth seized at Falfurrias checkpoint

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint seized more than 250-pounds of liquid methamphetamine Tuesday.

The meth has an estimated value of over $8-million.

A Ford F-250 was sent to secondary inspection following a K-9 alert.

There, the contraband was discovered concealed within the truck.

The driver, an adult male and United States citizen, was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized.

