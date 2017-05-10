Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Every year, Kiii-TV has broadcast the Children's Miracle Network Telethon, an event that has raised millions of dollars for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital. It's a tradition that will continue during this Miracle Month of May.

For the entire month, 3News will be sharing exclusive, heartwarming stories featuring children, families and doctors who have been a part of the miracles at Driscoll Children's Hospital. Every Tuesday and Thursday, 3News will present these Miracle Stories at 6 p.m.

This special month will culminate in the Children's Miracle Network Telethon on June 4; but unlike past telethon events, this year you have the entire month to donate!

Romeo Pena

The hospital has become a second home for nine-year-old Romeo Pena, someone who has had more surgeries than a child should ever have to go through.

Romeo has had 15 surgeries. His first was when he was just four months old. He was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate.

At first, Romeo's mother was worried about what kind of life he would have.

"It was a pretty severe cleft," his mother Tina Lara said. "The opening was pretty big and he had no palate at all."

Her fears were quickly put to rest by the continued care Romeo received at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"At Driscoll Children's Hospital, we have the only cleft lip palate treatment center and facial deformities here in South Texas," Dr. Kevin Hopkins said.

Hopkins has developed a bond with his young patient, and said it is Romeo's great spirit that stands out.

"Your heart goes out for him because you just want everything to be perfect for him," Hopkins said. "But even knowing he has a high road ahead, he has a great attitude."

Complicating his condition, Romeo also suffers from ectodermal dysplasia, something that keeps him from sweating and delays healing, making his case unique.

"With him it's almost one step forward two steps back at times because of the healing with him, but each time we do see improvement," Hopkins said.

"My mom is always here for me no matter what happens," Romeo said.

Despite everything, Romeo continues to try and live a normal childhood.

"He's straight A, he doesn't get into any trouble," Lara said. "Very respectful. Very loving. Loves his skateboard."

While Romeo will require future surgeries, his mom is forever thankful for the care and treatment her son has received.

"He's come out great. Done great with all of his surgeries," Lara said. "He's happy with himself. That's all that matters."

Dane Celaya

When it comes to hearts, doctors will tell you working with newborns is difficult mostly because of the size of that vital muscle.

Thankfully for one Portland family, technology only found at Driscoll Children's Hospital helped spare their child a second heart procedure.

The cardiology department at Driscoll Children's Hospital is extremely active. Every day the teams there are working to bring the latest in technology, the best equipment, and the best medical team so they can help patients like Dane Celaya.

Dane looks like your typical second grader. He has an older brother, a baby sister, and loves playing video games. His mother absolutely adores him.

"Super sweet," his mother Tiffany said. "He does have a big heart."

Which is appropriate given that the seven-year-old came into the world with a heart defect. His mother was told to go directly to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"They drew pictures of a heart for me over and over and over again. Let me take it home. Explained everything, time and time and time again. They were real patient. Real understanding," Tiffany said.

At only 10-days-old, Dane had open heart surgery. Everything went according to plan – no surprises. Fast forward five years during a routine heart check, and doctors spotted something.

"They saw a little leak on one of his valves," Tiffany said.

"These kids used to have bad outcomes only a few decades ago," said Dr. Prashob Porayette.

Thanks to an advanced pediatric cardiac MRI at Driscoll, Dr. Porayette said Dane did not have to undergo a second open-heart surgery, which could have been the case without the rare high-tech equipment.

"We do the contrast and geography of the patient's heart, and then using a post processing software, we are able to deliniate the vessels," Porayette said. "And by sending it to a 3D printer, which is now commonly available, you can print these models."

Besides the yearly checkups, specialists said Dane can live a normal life.

That is all his mother wanted for him.

"I'm Tiffany Celaya, and this is Dane Celaya, and we believe in miracles."

Frida's Story

It is tough to deal with, not only for the young patient but also for the family. Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns sat down with this particular 11-year-old, along with her mom and her doctor, to tell her story.

For Frida Olaly, her experience with cancer started with fear.

"Kind of scary I guess," Frida said.

That was how she summed up her thoughts when she found out she had a common form of leukemia called Precursor B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia -- the most common childhood cancer.

"I kind of knew that not all people die from cancer, but I was afraid I was going to be the one that was going to pass from cancer," Frida said.

She remembered the treatment was tough.

"The first week was really bad because I couldn't keep anything down that I ate," she said. "The first week was the worst, but it got a lot better."

For Frida's mother Linda, the diagnosis was the hardest part.

"Right after Easter last year she started experiencing body pains. Extreme body pains. And then we came into Driscoll Children's," Linda said. "A couple of days later they discovered that she had leukemia."

Dr. Manny Esquilin, a pediatric oncologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said although it was hard, Frida handled the chemotherapy fairly well.

"In Frida's case with the leukemia, the abnormal cells caused pain which was her primary complaint, and also caused her other blood counts to be low, and so she needed blood transfusions and platelet transfusions in order to help her stay alive and get by from day to day," Esquilin said.

Esquilin said Frida has had infections and fevers requiring short hospital stays, but has improved over the past year. She is back in school and said the hardest part was explaining to her classmates they wouldn't get her disease.

"No one has actually come up to me and said 'Is it contagious?', but I've heard people like just ask someone else and said, 'Is she contagious?'" Frida said.

Frida's mom used to work at MD Anderson and wasn't sure that she wanted her daughter treated in Corpus Christi, but changed her mind.

And Frida's prognosis?

"Fortunately she went into remission after her first cycle of chemotherapy," Esquilin said. "It's under control now. We haven't had evidence of leukemia in Frida in several months and she's been responding very well."

Esquilin said he expects Frida to become a long-time survivor of childhood cancer.

And what does Frida think of her treatment?

"The doctors were awesome," Frida said.

Frida and her mom said that most people don't think of hospitals as a second home, but now they do.

