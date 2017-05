CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - This entire month of May, Driscoll Children's Hospital's fundraising campaign has brought attention to the amazing miracle stories of children who have benefited from their free care.

This weekend, "Miracle Month of May" is coming to a close with one big fundraising event on June 4th at Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi.

© 2017 KIII-TV