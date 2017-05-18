Miracle Stories: BK Weaver

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Brennan, also known as BK Weaver, overcame so much when he was only five years old thanks to the doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Now six, BK enjoys competitive horseback riding and working on his family farm. One day, the Weaver kids were headed to their aunt and uncle's home in an ATV -- BK riding in the back as his brother Brayden drove -- and BK was accidentally run over.

Sharee Weaver and her husband Blake were not home at the time. When they arrived at Blake's brother's home, BK was pale white. They thought he might not make it.

"It's definitely the hardest thing to see," Sharee said. "Your child sitting there, we only hear stories of things happening. You never think it's going to happen to you."

Upon arriving at Driscoll Children's Hospital, the Weavers said it was like an episode of Grey's Anatomy.

"The injury that was fairly apparent, was something was wrong with the abdomen, and something was wrong with his leg," Dr. Almond said.

Watching as the nurses cut off BK's clothing and hooked him up to IVs, it was that moment that Sharee and Blake knew their son was in great hands.

"He clearly had some chest, abdominal, and lower extremity trauma," Dr. Almond said.

BK had a lacerated liver, broken femur, internal bleeding and bruising; but during the two weeks they spent at Driscoll, Sharee and Blake felt at home.

"The staff was incredible," Sharee said. "I don't even know how to thank them for what they've done."

The Weaver family spent nearly three weeks at Driscoll. They said they wouldn't have chosen anywhere else for their son to receive care.

"Driscoll Children's Hospital is just an awesome hospital," Blake said. "From the facility to the nurses to the doctors. Everybody we met was professional. They took excellent care of us and our child."

Now, nearly a year later, BK has fully recovered and is back on his horse and working on the family farm -- just a typical six-year-old.

To see more Miracle Stories, and to donate and help make sure miracles continue to happen at Driscoll Children's Hospital, click here.

http://www.kiiitv.com/news/local/miracle-month-of-may-benefiting-driscoll-childrens-hospital/434971942

© 2017 KIII-TV