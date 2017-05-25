Miracle Stories: Izrel Saldivar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Izrel Saldivar is happy to tell you how helpful the staff is at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"They're all here to take care of you," Izrel said. "Don't worry about anything."

One of Driscoll's well-known patients, Izrel has spent much of his life being cared for by doctors, nurses and his family. His life has never been easy, though. Before he was even born, Izrel faced serious health complications.

"They found out he had enlarged kidneys and they took him by emergency c-section the next day," said Laura Llamas, Izrel's mother.

Doctors diagnosed him with a rare disease that left him with only one working kidney. At the time, his mother struggled to cope with her son's uncertain future.

"I was confused," Llamas said. "It was surprising. It was a lot to take in."

When a transplant program opened at Driscoll, Izrel was the second patient to receive a new kidney; and after a few more years of waiting, doctors had found a second match.

Dr. Stephen Almond is one of the pioneers behind Driscoll's transplant program and remembers getting the call about the donor with matching kidneys.

"I was out to eat that evening and we were offered both kidneys, and we really like to have them in within 24 hours because they work better," Almond said. "They work faster."

Because of the urgency, Izrel and a second patient were both transplanted that same night. Almond credits the staff for the success of both operations.

"It was just a nice demonstration of teamwork, trying to take care of patients," Almond said.

Izrel and his family say they are thankful to Driscoll Children's Hospital and feel that everyone there has become more like family. As for the future, Izrel said he is ready to go back to school and he's ready to share his message with the world.

"Hi, I'm Izrel and I believe in miracles."

