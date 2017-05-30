Miracle Stories: Julian Maldonado

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 11-year-old Julian Maldonado is fighting back after catching a rare infection.

"I was told he had necretizing faciatis, which any time a surgeon hears that term, immediately we're thinking someone who is on the verge of death," said Dr. Mohammad Emran, Chief Surgeon at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Dr. Emran was alerted about Julian when he came through the emergency room doors.

"Back in training we saw it all the time in adults. In children," Emran said, "this is probably the second case that I've seen in a kid."

"It started the weekend of Martin Luther King Day," Julian's mother Jennifer said. "We were visiting family in San Antonio."

The Maldonados noticed Julian getting sick. He was vomiting and had fever.

"We just thought it was a stomach virus. Stomach flu," Jennifer said. "Nothing crazy."

As it turns out, it was more than crazy. Julian's illness, suspected by an urgent care clinic as apendicitis, turned out to be a horrifying nightmare.

"Eleven is when he woke up again, but this time he was saying that his leg hurt and his arm hurt. He kept saying his arm was hurting," Jennifer said. "We had never seen that before, so that's when me and my husband decided to come to Driscoll, into the ER, and see what's going on."

"By the time he came in, he was critically ill. He went to the Intensive Care Unit and at that point he went to surgery," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, and infectious disease doctor at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

It was clear to doctors that Julian had an overwhelming infection. In medical terms, it was called "septic."

By the time it was all over, Julian had underwent several surgeries and massive amounts of antibiotics to beat the overwhelming infection. Julian's leg had to be amputated, but in the end, doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital saved his life.

"When I was driving to the hospital on that Monday night, I mean, I passed by another hospital. I passed by an urgent care center, and they looked like they had no cars in their parking lots," Jennifer said. "But I just kept going, and I'm glad that we did come here because I don't know, I don't know if we would still have him if we hadn't stopped."

"We always felt that we are in the right place. That you know, showing up at Driscoll Children's Hospital was the best thing we could have done," Julian's father George said. "He probably wouldn't be here if we wouldn't."

