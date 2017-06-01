Miracle Stories: Kamden Kirstin

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Kamden Kirstinis an active and feisty two-year-old. Ambria and Christopher, his mom and dad, know full well just how miraculous is is that Kamden is still with us today.

"You know when he was born, there was a good chance he wasn't going to make it, and they try to reassure you a bit, and help you out," Christopher said.

"He had chronic lung disease and pulmonary hyper-tension," Ambria said.

Kamden is a living tribute to the work that goes on at Driscoll Children's Hospital's NICU, the neonatal intensive care unit, a place where some of the most talented doctors and nurses provide round-the-clock care to the tiniest of patients.

In this case, Kamden was actually born on April Fool's Day of 2015 at Christus Spohn Hospital South. He weighed just one pound, four ounces, but after three weeks at Spohn, Kamden was transferred to the NICU at Driscoll Children's Hospital where he stayed for seven months.

"The big picture is the fact that they cannot breathe on their own," said Dr. Miguel Deleon. "They need a lot of help from equipment. Ventilators."

Now they say it's just a matter of letting nature take its course. Typically, premature babies take longer to develop, so Kamden is still not walking or talking just yet; but his parents know that it will come, and that it will be worth the wait. The fact is, they are incredibly grateful to the folks at Driscoll for all they've done to make this possible.

